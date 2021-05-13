BJP Leader CT Ravi Slams HD Kumaraswamy For Tweeting Fake Claims On Oxygen Supply

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader C T Ravi asked former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy to not make fake claims and tweet with responsibility. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday morning, had tweeted claiming that the centre has provided Karnataka with 120 MT of oxygen despite the court’s order to supply 1,200 MT of oxygen.

H D Kumaraswamy, in his tweet also asserted that Uttar Pradesh received 1,680 MT of oxygen even though the cases in the state are less compared to Karnataka.

Despite the court’s order to supply 1,200 MT of oxygen to Karnataka, all that the Centre gave the state is only 120 MT. The Centre has displayed the height of partiality by providing 1,680 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh though it has fewer COVID cases compared to us... — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 13, 2021

BJP leader, C T Rana, in his tweet, schooled Kumarswamy that the Centre has provided Karanata with a total of 1075 MT of oxygen while the 120 MT which the JDS leader mentioned was given through Oxygen express train.

Dear @hd_kumaraswamy Avare,



The total allocation of #Oxygen to Karnataka is 1015 MT + 60 MT = 1075 MT.



The 120 MT that You have mentioned here is through one #OxygenExpress train to meet State's emergency needs.



As a responsible former CM, You need to consider facts & tweet 🙏 https://t.co/ObREllDawh — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 13, 2021

The heated argument between the both took place at a time when several states are demanding a supply of COVID essentials more than what was assigned. The COVID-19 cases in India are also giving a rising tension to India's healthcare system.

Oxygen supply of Karnataka

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to increase the state's oxygen supply to 1015 MT with effect from May 11. Reportedly, the state is facing a shortage of oxygen supply and in April the Government had demanded to increase the stock allocation of oxygen supply. Moreover, Karnataka Government had asked for 1,100 tons of O2 per day. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wrote to PM Modi alleging a delay in oxygen supply from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that led to an unfortunate incident in Tirupati hospital.

Karnataka COVID-19 cases

As per the health department of the state, 39,998 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday that took the infection count to 20,53,191. A total of 517 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours that took the toll of 20,368. Currently, there are 5,92,182 active cases in Karnataka. According to the latest tally, 14,40,621 recoveries have been reported so far with Wednesday's 34,752 discharges. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities which are the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangaluru urban is further followed by the Tumakuru district which registered 2,360 infections in 24 hours.