BJP Leader Demands Renaming Of Ahmednagar To Ahilya Nagar; Writes To Maharashtra CM Uddhav

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar has written a letter to Chief Minister Udvav Thackrey demanding to rename Ahmednagar city of Maharashtra to 'Ahilya Nagar'. The move comes amid a political tussle between the BJP and NCP over the birthplace of Maratha queen Ahilyadevi Holkar.

The controversy erupted last week when Gopichand Padalkar was barred from entering Chondi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary. The BJP leader was proceeding along with hundreds of followers, to pay respects to Holkar when the police stopped him five kilometers away from the place. This led to a ruckus as Padalkar and his supporters remained adamant about visiting the place.

Every year, leaders and followers from across Maharashtra visit Chondi, to mark the birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar. This year, Rohit Pawar, a local legislator, and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew organized a function that was attended by the NCP chief. The police said its action against Padalkar was to avert any clash between BJP and NCP workers at the event.

Padalkar however criticized NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for 'hijacking' the program. "Chondi is not Pawar’s kingdom. The Pawar family wants to keep followers of Ahilyadevi away from her birthplace. We will not let this happen," he said.

At the function, Pawar was seen heaping praises on his grandnephew Rohit Pawar saying that his work is on the inclusive lines of Ahilyabai Holkar.

'Rename Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar'

In his letter to the CM, Gopichand Padalkar wrote, "Sharad Pawar thinks that Ahilyadevi's birth anniversary is an occasion to launch his grandnephew into politics." He requested Udddhav Thackeray, not to the "remote-controlled" by the NCP president, and rename Ahmednagar in honour of the queen.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also stated that NCP had organized a political event on Ahilyadevi's birth anniversary to "hijack her legacy."