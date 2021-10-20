Last Updated:

BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis Accuses MVA Govt Of Stopping Schemes For OBCs

LoP alleged that the coalition failed in providing allocations for the OBC Corp. He said that the BJP will keep raising its voice against such injustice.

Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday came down heavily on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in Maharashtra claiming them of discontinuing the scheme for Other Backward Classes which his government had launched. Fadnavis also assured the OBCs in the state of support from the BJP till justice is brought to them.

"Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has not done anything for the OBCs" says Fadnavis

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis addressing at "OBC Jagar", a protest launched by the BJP to raise matters related to the OBCs. "The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has not done anything for the OBCs," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister claimed.

The LoP further alleged that the ruling coalition failed in providing allocations for the OBC Mahamandal (OBC Corporation). He said that the BJP will keep raising its voice against such injustice.

"This government did not give a single rupee to the twelve Balutedars. This is a government of rhetoric. BJP will not remain silent till OBCs get justice," Fadnavis said.

LoP Fadnavis vows to fight for OBCs

The BJP leader lambasting the MVA government for overlooking the issues faced by the OBCs in the state said, "Not only is OBC reservation gone, but there is a great injustice being done to the OBC community today. This is why we are holding this OBC Jagar Abhiyan."

Earlier, in the month of May, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government announced several welfare schemes including imparting commercial pilot training, for about 40,000 students from the OBC, SBC, and VJNT categories.
State Social Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar while interacting with media persons had said that the schemes were launched under the aegis of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti), an autonomous institute of the Other Backward Class Bahujan Welfare Department.

In September, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a statewide protest against the MVA government over reservations for Other Backward Classes in municipal and district body elections. For the first time, the state witnessed civic body elections sans an OBC quota.

"The OBC reservation went because of the indifference of this government. Their ecosystem lies in unison. OBC reservation has not gone all over the country but only in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

With Inputs from ANI

