BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Kejriwal For Tearing Farm Laws, Alleges 'provocation'

On Friday, a BJP leader filed a police complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for tearing the copy of the three farm laws on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. Abhishek Dubey- BJP's South Delhi IT cell head alleged that Kejriwal was trying to encourage the farmers' agitation in the national capital and conspiring to incite riots. According to him, the act of tearing the copies of the farm laws by AAP MLAs was creating a riot-like situation in Delhi.

Urging the DCP to register an FIR against Kejriwal, Dubey opined that the AAP supremo should be held responsible if the situation worsens in Delhi. However, it is pertinent to note that The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, has clearly laid down the powers and privileges of the Delhi MLAs. It reads, "No member of the Legislative Assembly shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in the Assembly or any committee thereof and no person shall be so liable in respect of the publication by or under the authority of such Assembly of any report, paper, votes or proceedings".

Here is a copy of the complaint:

Delhi Assembly passes resolution against farm laws

On Thursday, the Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution calling upon the Centre to repeal The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed in Parliament. Speaking on the floor of the House, Kejriwal said that it was his duty to stand up for the cause of the farmers at a juncture when they are in trouble. In a sharp attack on the Union government, he urged the Modi dispensation to "not act worse than Britishers".

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Respected Chairman, I support this. These are the three laws (which I am tearing) in front of the Assembly. I am saddened by tearing these farm laws. I did not intend to tear his farm laws. But today when the farmers of my country are sleeping on the road when it is 2 degrees celsius and they are in trouble, I cannot betray the farmers. I am first a citizen of the country and a CM later. Today, this Legislative Assembly rejects these three laws and appeals to the Centre that agree to the farmers' say and do that act worse than Britishers."

