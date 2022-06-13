BJP's Somaiya Files Plaint At EC Against Sanjay Raut For Corrupt Practices During RS Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against newly elected Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices during Rajya Sabha polls last week. He has requested EC to initiate a probe against Raut.

Kirit Somaiya alleged that Raut threatened the voters to win the election. After Sena's debacle on the second Rajya Sabha seat, Raut went on to say that those MLAs who have not voted will face "severe action" for doing "vishwasghat", the letter to EC said.

"He also threatened that the present Government led by Shri Uddhav Thackeray will go for action against those MLAs who have betrayed them," the letter said adding that the Sena leader specifically named six such MLAs who are independent or belong to smaller parties.

Somaiya also claimed that Raut stated that Election Commission got influenced by BJP. "BJP used Election Commission to win this election. BJP has used the Home Ministry and Home Minister Amit Shah who contacted and influenced the Election Commission of India to cancel one vote of Shiv Sena...BJP abused the power at Centre to influence Election Commission of India," the letter said.

The BJP leader called Rajya Sabha MP's remark not only an insult to EC but also a breach of the Code of Conduct and election norms. He requested the poll body to cancel Sanjay Raut's election for corrupt practices.

Rajya Sabha: Big win for BJP in Maharashtra

The intense contest that went to the wire saw three BJP leaders- Union Minister Piyush Goyal, former Maharashtra minister Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik- winning the polls. Shiv Sena (Sanjay Raut) its allies NCP (Praful Patel) and Congress (Imran Pratapgarhi) won one seat.

Of the 284 valid votes, Piyush Goyal polled 48, Bonde 48, Mahadik 41.56, Raut 41, Pratapgarhi 44 and Patel 43. Both Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and BJP approached EC, alleging a breach of poll rules and seeking disqualification of votes.

The poll body directed the Rajya Sabha election returning officer (RO) of Maharashtra to dismiss the vote cast by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande, after which the counting of votes got underway after 1 am.