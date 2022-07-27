Praveen Nettar, who was hacked to death by an unidentified motorbike-borne duo on Tuesday night, had shared a social media post supporting Kanhaiya Lal on June 29. Lal was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, allegedly for sharing a post supporting Nupur Sharma by two cleaver-wielding men.

Nettar was just about to return home on Tuesday night after closing his shop in Bellare in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada when he was attacked by two men who were on a bike registered in Kerala. He was a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member.

In a Facebook post, Praveen defended Kanhaiya Lal and slammed jihadists. He also shared a graphic of Kanhaiya Lal sitting beside a sewing machine with hands folded.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi suggests SDPI, PFI link in BJP worker's killing

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that there could be a political link to the gruesome murder of the young BJP leader in Karnataka's Bellare and said that the state government would bring the guilty to justice.

"Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links. They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them. Our government in Karnataka will take action and book the culprits," Joshi said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state police are in touch with their Kerala counterparts as the incident took place near the border.

"As the incident took place close to Kerala border, our police are in touch with Kerala Police. Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while SP Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod. It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases," said the chief minister.

Meanwhile, thousands of people protested against the murder of Praveen Nettar. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a hartal in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks, leading to shop owners downing the shutters.