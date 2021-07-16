BJP Leader 'impressed' With UP Govt's New Population Policy, Says 'J-K Should Take Cue'

Hailing Uttar Pradesh's New Population Policy, Jammu & Kashmir's BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi on Thursday said that the valley should take a 'cue' from it. Praising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sethi added that the state has shown a way to the entire country in this regard. Emphasizing that the union territory too must implement similar policies, the BJP leader added that overpopulation is the reason behind several issues including poverty, joblessness, inflation, etc.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit’s Vice President further added that 'population control is a prerequisite for ultimate growth and progress of any region.'

"I am impressed by the new population policy 2021-30 unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. J&K should take a cue from it and go for a similar policy in the union territory to ensure population control which is a prerequisite for ultimate growth and progress of any region," added Yudhvir Sethi.

Earlier on July 13, the BJP leader who hails from Kathua also congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the 'very important' step.

#PopulationControlBill



CONGRATULATIONS H'CM Sh.@myogiadityanath.



Good decision from UP government, we need this type of draft bill not only in UP but all over India.



This is very important. @ImRavinderRaina G@blsanthosh G@ImRupeshkmr G pic.twitter.com/vgryWP3mOL — Yudhvir Sethi (@YudhvirSethiBJP) July 13, 2021

National leaders take inspiration from Yogi Adityanath's new population policy

Before Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader's supportive statements for UP's population control bill, several national leaders had hailed this development. BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on July 13 tweeted saying 'it is high time Karnataka brings new population policy'. Prior to that, Maharashtra BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had welcomed the state’s new policy and had mentioned that if needed, such a law should be formulated for the entire country.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030

As per the bill, public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three percent increase in the employer's contribution fund under the National Pension Scheme. The state will also be forming a population fund to successfully implement the policy.

The new policy will also incentivize the government employees who follow the two-child policy as they will be eligible to get two additional increments during their service with free health care and insurance coverage to the spouse, rebate on charges for utilities such as electricity, water and house tax, among other benefits. Non-government employees who follow the two-child and one-child policy will be eligible to get rebates on electricity and water bills, house tax and home loans.

To create more awareness, the centers along with NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, spread knowledge about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

(With PTI inputs)