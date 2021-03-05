BJP Leader Jay Panda Slams Congress On Tea Garden Goof-up; Says 'party Is Still Confused'

Congress has been receiving massive backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it allegedly used an image from Taiwan's tea gardens to depict Assam's tea gardens during its "Assam Bachao' campaign. Joining Himanta Biswas, BJP leader Jay Panda slammed the Congress party and said that despite the fact that Priyanka Gandhi had visited Assam and met the tea gardeners there, her party still got confused between Taiwan and Assam.

BJP takes a jibe at Congress for using Taiwan's tea gardens

Jay Panda said, "Congress posted a picture of other Asian country and called it tea garden of Assam to say Assam Bachao." Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP leader said that out party's slogan in Assam is "BJP Plus 100 Plus". Sounding confident over the public's support to the saffron party, he said that BJP in the past 5 years have done the development work, which no one in the past could do. "Response of Assam public is very positive," Panda added.

Pointing towards Congress' alliance with AIUDF for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Jay Panda said, "Alliance b/w Congress & AIUDF is blatantly communal. Late Tarun Gogoi ji took great pains to avoid AIUDF like plague. In Bengal too, Congress has tied up with an Islamist communal party. Congress leaders are now speaking out against this kind of blatant hypocrisy."

Hemanta Biswa attacks Congress

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit out at the Congress and fact-checked two of its post wherein it allegedly posted photos of tea gardens from Taiwan claiming it to be of the state. Sarma shared screenshots of the posts from Congress' official campaign 'Assam Bachao' and wrote that the official Congress campaign page is using photos of tea gardens from Taiwan to say "Assam Bachao".

The BJP leader shared screenshots from a stock photography company Fotosearch which shows similar images to the ones used by Congress. "Tea pickers working in the Nantou Tea Garden, Nantong, Taiwan, China, Asia" Stock Photo, a screenshot reads.

"Congress leaders can't even recognise Assam?" the BJP leader asked, adding that "this is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state. #CongressInsultsAssam"

This is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state. #CongressInsultsAssam pic.twitter.com/UTS7iSROu2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2021

This is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state. #CongressInsultsAssam pic.twitter.com/UTS7iSROu2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2021

Assam Assembly elections

Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, opposition Congress had launched the ‘Assam Bachao’ (Save Assam) campaign across the state. Under the campaign, Congress leaders and workers visited and interact with all stakeholders before drafting the party manifesto for the coming assembly polls. Assam polls will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

