BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleges that he has been 'detained' at Ranchi airport

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday alleged that he has been detained by Jharkhand police at Birsa Munda airport here.

Mishra arrived at Ranchi to visit the kin of 17-year old boy Rupesh Kumar Pandey at Hazaribag who was killed during a clash at Barhi during immersion procession of Saraswati idol on February 6.

Despite repeated efforts, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi, Surendra Kumar Jha could not be contacted for an official statement on the issue.

"Detained by Jharkhand police at Ranchi Airport for last two hours,” Mishra tweeted.

In his earlier tweet at 9.20 am, Mishra said he was stopped by the police at Ranchi airport and was not allowed to exit from the airport.

"My point is clear. I have come to meet the bereaved family of Rupesh Pandey ji. I am ready to go to Rupesh ji's house with a few people in a police vehicle. Stopping me raises questions on the intention of the Jharkhand government," he said.

Mishra said he had talked to deceased Rupesh Pandey's mother on video call and have been prevented by police to come out of the airport.

"Pandey's mother says nothing is acceptable to her than hanging the culprits ...I told him that the whole country is with him," Mishra said in another tweet.

Mishra also shared a video in which Pandey's mother who has stopped eating demanding justice to his son "I have come from Delhi to tell you that we all are your sons. You are not alone. You have support from all over the world," Mishra said.

Pandey's mother is heard in the video demanding hanging of the culprits to which Mishra said culprits should be hanged as this was a planned murder.

He said Rs 14 lakh has been collected from people and it will be transferred to her account and a legal team will be there.

"We will not stop till justice is delivered to you. Entire country is with you. I have been detained by the police. I will come again...We are with your family. Rupesh Pandey has sacrificed his life...We are indebted to your family," Mishra is heard telling this to mother of Pandey.

Meanwhile, BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi in a tweet said: "Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ji, what message will be sent to the country and the world about Jharkhand by your repressive move in democracy. At least think about it. After all why are you stopping Kapil Mishra from going to visit the bereaved family?" Pandey's murder had sparked tension in the region.

A five-member Jharkhand government delegation had earlier this week met the parents of Pandey and promised the deceased's kin of financial assistance and job to a family member. The delegation will submit a report to the chief minister.

Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe, however, has been maintaining that the incident was not that of mob lynching and all the five accused, who had personal enmity with the deceased, have been arrested, referring to the findings of an SIT constituted by him.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Giridih districts after Hindutva groups called for a 12-hour complete shutdown over the incident on Sunday.

Hundreds of activists of right-wing outfits had taken to the streets, demanding justice for the deceased.

Marandi had earlier visited the residence of the deceased and said that the incidents of lynching prove that there is no law and order in the state. PTI NAM RG RG

