BJP Leader Kavinder Gupta Hits Out At PDP For U-turn Over Delimitation Process In J&K

Amid the ongoing Delimitation Exercise talks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP had stated that it would not meet the Delimitation Commission. Following this, BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta hit out at Mufti. Speaking to Republic TV, Kavinder Gupta said that the reason for PDP's decision to not meet the commission stems from their pro-Pakistan stand.

Kavinder Gupta slams PDP

The BJP leader opined that there may be many reasons for PDP's decision to not meet the Delimitation Commission that visited the Union Territory. However, he categorically stated that the PDP always supports Pakistan and pushes its agenda. Gupta stated that another reason for PDP's absence may be due to its leaders and ministers leaving the party.

"I think it's because they always support Pakistan and work on its agenda. Another reason may be that all PDP leaders and ministers left the party after their government collapsed," said Kavinder Gupta

In addition, Gupta also criticised the PDP for its stance on the delimitation process which was also discussed in the all-party meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The former J&K Deputy CM has expressed anger and said that the PDP is forwarding its agenda instead of addressing the issues of people.

"They have their own agenda being under pressure from Pakistan. They also support militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and want Kashmir to be like before," Kavinder Gupta added

PDP says no to delimitation commission

The PDP refused to meet the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission and stated that the Centre did not initiate any steps to ease the lives of the people. It added that the outcome of the delimitation exercise was "widely believed" to be "pre-planned".In a letter penned to Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said:

"Our party has decided to stay away from this process and not to be a part of some exercise, the outcome which is widely believed to be pre-planned and which may further hurt the interest of our people."

The PDP leader further reiterated the party's stand that the constitutional changes with regard to the erstwhile state in August 2019 were made 'illegally' and 'unconstitutionally'. He said that the party believes the commission 'lacks' constitutional and legal mandate and its very existence and objectives have left the people of J&K with many questions. In addition, Hanjura stated that there are apprehensions that the delimitation exercise is part of the overall process of political disempowerment of the people of J&K that the Centre has embarked on, Janjura said that at the very core of these apprehensions is the process through which the commission has been constituted and the fact that while the delimitation process across the country has been put on hold till 2026."J&K has been made an exception, he added.