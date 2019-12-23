The Debate
The Debate
BJP Leader Krishna Sagar Rao Slams Owaisi, Says "he Is Indulging In Hate Politics''

Politics

BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday slammed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks regarding the National Register of Citizens

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday slammed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi over his remark on NRC. The BJP leader said that, Owaisi is attempting to mislead the entire nation theough his provocative statements. ''He is indulging in hate politics," BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao added. The AIMIM leader on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act had said, "This is against our Constitution and an attempt to divide the nation into religious lines. It is imperative to see the citizenship law in the context of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)."

Published:
