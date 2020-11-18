BJP Leader Kushboo Sundar Opens Up On Accident, Says 'hope There Is No Foul Play'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kushboo Sundar said she experienced pain in her left shoulder after meeting with an accident near Chennai on Wednesday. The actor-politician hoped that there was no foul play as the incident took place when she was on her way to the Vetrivel Yatra. She also hit out at the controversy of the Vetrivel Yatra and slammed the Opposition for attacking the event.

Kushboo Sundar on her accident

Speaking to Republic TV's Shivani Gupta, Kushboo Sundar said, “I got an impact in my left shoulder and I am on the way to the doctor to see what’s wrong. We were on the right track, but the tanker was trying to overtake another car when the incident took place. Police is investigating if it was a case of accident or there was a foul play, because I was on the way for a political meeting.”

She also revealed that the tanker driver has been apprehended.

When asked if she suspected foul play, the politician said, “I don’t suspect foul play, because I do not want to jump to conclusions. Because such accidents happen on highway. Drivers are reckless and there are cases of drunken driving as well. But the police said they have to do their duty, and investigate.”

On chances of any threat to her life, she responded, “I have not received any threat as such. Since joining BJP there have been on and off threats. But I have not taken it seriously or filed a complaint. Hope there is no foul play. Fortunate that I missed death by a whisker. A close shave, especially with the way my car has been damaged.”

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

Kushboo Sundar was on the way for the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ event when the accident happened. The BJP and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government have faced off over the Yatra with the latter denying permission and even issuing a 'warning' over it.

When asked about the battle with AIADMK over the yatra, Kushboo said, "The Vel yatra is something the BJP believes in and are taking it forward. We are not forcing it. It’s like praying to god and having festivals. We are going to various places where Lord Murugan stayed, finally going to Tiruchendur, ending the yatra on December 7."

"The Opposition is saying it is an imposition. It is not, it is open for all. Everything can’t be made political.The BJP has better things to do. The Prime Minister is doing his best for the country and we are fighting issues like COVID-19," she added.

"The fact that the Opposition is making an issue out of everything, proves that we are on the right track. They have realised that we are a huge power and that will be seen in the Assembly elections," Kushboo Sundar stated.

