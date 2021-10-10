BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Saturday, October 9, responding to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's remarks on 'reaction to their action', said that there is a policy in the constitution that says every action needs the same reaction. Dushyant Gautam further questioned that every incident of murder should be answered by killing someone.

Furious over Tikait's statements, BJP leaders asked, "Are we following Taliban rule to kill people in response to a murder case?"

He said there is a law and order in place in our country to take necessary action in connection to the incident. And guilty will be surely punished.

While Gautham has claimed that the opposition is just politicizing the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. Further stating the reaction of the opposition to the incident as foul play, he said that genuinely standing with farmers is a good thing but one should do it for political gains.

Rakesh Tikait on BJP's response to Lakhimpur violence

Earlier on October 9, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the death of BJP workers during the violence was a 'reaction to their action.' He said the killing of three BJP workers 'does not amount to murder' as there was no planning involved in the incident.

The BKU leader said, "People in the car attacked the farmers. What happened with them was a reaction to their actions. It does not amount to murder. I do not blame the farmers for the BJP workers' death".

Ashish Mishra sent to judicial remand

In a recent update to the investigation of the Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested by the 9-member UP SIT on Saturday night. And when produced before the Judicial Magistrate, the police requested his 3-day custody. Currently, Ashish Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11. While his lawyer Avdesh Kumar informed ANI that the court will hear his matter on October 11 and will decide if he needs to be remanded to police custody.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Centre's 3 farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, and two farmers were killed after his car reportedly ran over them. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers began pelting stones at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

(Image: PTI/ANI)