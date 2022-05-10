BJP Leader Lodges Complaint Against Kejriwal For Objectionable Remarks Against PM Modi

BJP leader and former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju, on Tuesday, filed a complaint with the Punjab Police against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint filed before Mohali police by Raju is based on remarks made by AAP head Kejriwal during a rally in Hisar in the year 2019.

In the complaint lodged with police in Mohali, Raju said that he came across a video on social media in which the AAP supremo made 'highly disturbing, shocking and seditious' remarks against the Indian premier during a rally. The former IAS officer Raju claimed that Kejriwal, in his remarks, had accused PM Modi of having an understanding with Pakistan and alleged that the AAP leader was attempting to bring hatred, contempt, disaffection against the elected government with his remarks.

"Such statements, being made to the public at large are highly provocative, insinuating, and willfully instigative by an incumbent chief minister of the capital of this country. Such unfairly and unfoundedly allegations towards the prime minister have a higher bearing of causing instability and harmony and that too by a person who is the chief minister and his assertions may carry weight in the minds of people who otherwise may ignore such statements made by an ordinary politician,” said Raju in his complaint.

The BJP leader concluded, "You are requested to initiate inquiry and take action in accordance with law under section/s 124A, 153A, 503, 504, 505 & 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and other Acts as applicable including UAPA."

AAP supremo Kejriwal's remarks on PM Modi

As per the purported video clipping of the speech, the remark was made on May 7, 2017, during a Jan Vikar Rally where the Delhi CM was campaigning in support of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who is now deputy CM of Haryana. As per the complaint, Raju said that Kejriwal in the video can be seen talking about PM's visit to Pakistan to meet then PM Nawaz Sharif, PM Imran Khan's statement that Narendra Modi can be the PM of India (ahead of 2019 polls), regarding Pulwama attack, and attack at the airbase of Pathankot.