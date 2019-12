BJP leader Madhav Bhandari supported Prakash Javadekar’s statement calling Rahul Gandhi the year’s biggest liar. He asserted that Rahul Gandhi has “always made false accusations and never taken the responsibility to prove any of them”.

Bhandari went on to call West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrogant and ignorant over her remark that as long as she is alive the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal.