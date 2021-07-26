BJP Leader Malavika Avinash Hits Out At Cong, JDS Following Yediyurappa's Resignation

In a massive development in Karnataka politics, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday tendered his resignation. After Yediyurappa's resignation, BJP leader and Spokesperson Malavika Avinash spoke to Republic TV about the BJP strongman's decision to quit even as opposition parties in the state eye an opportunity. Malavika Avinash revealed that Yediyurappa has been asked to step back and do organisation work for the party.

BJP leader Malavika Avinash on BS Yediyurappa's resignation

The BJP leader informed that Yediyurappa has been asked to step back and do organisation work considering his age. She further asserted that the decision comes as the saffron party believes in the age factor when it comes to leadership and people who hold seats of power. Slamming the main opposition parties in the fray - JDS and Congress, the BJP leader hit back and said that the situation does not bring an opportunity to them. She asserted that the BJP continues to be in power

"It is by that logic and his admission of logic that he has submitted his resignation today. Indeed, he is the tallest leader of BJP and he will continue to be," said Malavika Avinash

Speaking on the reports of infighting and revolt within the saffron party's Karnataka unit, Avinash denied and that sometimes party workers speak outside the party forum. She added that it was BJP's internal matter and that the state will get a new Chief Minister.

"He has tendered his resignation whole-heartedly," said Malavika Avinash

However, she has denied that Murugesh Nirani will be the new Chief Minister amid his presence in New Delhi on Monday. Malavika Avinash denied the speculations and said that assumptions are being made by media as well as from within the party circles. "These are all limited speculations and ultimately it is upto the parliamentary board of BJP to decide who the next CM will be," she stated

Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP leader referred to the previous government and said that the grand old party had tried its luck with Kumaraswamy, where his government was toppled within a year after it was elected to power. "The Congress is trying to fish in the troubled water, but to say that waters are troubled is wrong, in fact everything is clear," she said. Malavika Avinash has opined that Congress should look at its own problems as Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are at 'war' she said.

'Nobody pressurised me to resign': BS Yediyurappa

Addressing the media, the Karnataka Chief Minister remarked that no one pressurised him to resign and that he did so himself in order to ensure that someone else takes over as the CM. Moreover, he has also assured that he will work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. In a key development, Yediyurappa also revealed that he had not suggested a name to the party as his successor. Moreover, he has also assured that the party will work under the new CM that will be selected under the saffron party's high command.

Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda for granting him the opportunity to serve as the CM of Karnataka for two years. In addition, he also thanked the people of Karnataka and his constituency. Moreover, he also revealed that his decision to quit as the CM was made two days ago.