BJP Leader Mohit Kamboj's Car Allegedly Attacked By Shiv Sena Workers In Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj's car was allegedly attacked by a huge mob near Matoshree in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday. The incident took place when Kamboj was returning from a private program at night. As soon as he reached Bandra's Kalanagar, near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Shiv Sena workers allegedly tried to stop his car from moving and attacked it. During the incident, the window panes and handles of Kamboj's car were broken. Ultimately, the Mumbai Police personnel rescued Mohit Kamboj's car and allowed the leader to pass through safely.

Narrating the entire incident, Kamboj said, "I had gone to a wedding and was returning. At the Kalanagar junction when my car stopped at the signal, a mob attacked me. They broke my car's windows and handles and damaged the vehicle. I could not understand what was happening. I was sitting inside. And looking at such a huge mob attacking my car, I could not believe what was happening."

'Will not be scared, will fight back': Mohit Kamboj

Thanking the Mumbai Police personnel for their presence of mind, the BJP leader revealed that the officers reigned in control of the chaos and helped his car to pass through. He also slammed the MVA government for attempting to 'threaten' him and demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.

"Will opposition leader's netas who expose corruption get attacked like this? It is condemnable and there should be action taken. Mumbai Police should investigate this. If this is the Thackeray government's way of threatening us, then we will not be scared. We will continue our fight with greater force," he said.

"Listen carefully, world. Don't cast an evil eye on us. I will not bow down, won't stop, will not be afraid and won't get tired. We are soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Will continue to fight against your corruption," tweeted the BJP leader, shortly after the attack.

BJP calls attack on Mohit Kamboj's car 'unfortunate'

Meanwhile, BJP leader Praveen Darekar has responded to the incident calling the attack by workers of the ruling party 'unfortunate'.

"Workers who attacked are from the party whose president is the CM of the state. The incident happened opposite the CM's residence. The CM's party workers, in the presence of police, attack one of the leaders of the Opposition, it shows where Maharashtra is going," said Darekar.

He further added that similar incidents had been witnessed during the 'poll-khol' yatra of the BJP where stone-pelting allegedly took place. "I think the CM has to intervene before it goes out of hand. We will also not keep quiet. I request the government, and the Home Minister, to look into this."