BJP Leader Mukhtar Naqvi Demands Congress Make Its Stand Clear On Uniform Civil Code

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday urged the Congress to make its stand clear on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and accused the party of always being interested in "communal exploitation".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, Naqvi said it is high time that the UCC is made free from "captivity of canny communal champions".

Every effort to implement this "progressive and inclusive law" was aborted as communal confusion, conflict and commotion dominated the constitutional commitment, he said.

He asked the party to make it clear whether it stood with 'mulk' (country) or the Muslim League.

"(Whether Congress is with) social reforms or communal rifts," he asked.

Because, instead of social empowerment, the Congress has always been interested in "communal exploitation", he alleged.

Afraid of the success of various inclusive reforms that took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the "syndicate of sophistry" is trying to create confrontation and confusion in the society by branding the UCC as an attack on religious beliefs and practices of the minority communities. "These all are fallacious arguments," he said.

Naqvi said it is the need of the hour for a consensus to be built among the political parties, religious leaders, organisations and other stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code so that India having religious, social and cultural diversity, becomes an ideal for the entire world.

Last week, the Law Commission decided to look at the need for a Uniform Civil Code afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations on the politically sensitive matter.

A UCC would replace the different personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country.

As per Article 44 of the Constitution coming under the Directive Principles of State Policy, the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

On the second day of the BJP leader's three-day visit to Kerala under the 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign marking the completion of the Modi government's nine years in power, Naqvi today participated in various programmes in the northernmost district of the state.

Earlier in the day, he performed yoga along with a large number of people at Kasaragod on the occasion of International Yoga Day.