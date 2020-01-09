'Point Out Anything In Act Against Indian Muslims': BJP Leader Challenges DMK Chief Stalin

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday challenged Tamil Nadu's principal opposition, DMK chief MK Stalin and any other leader for a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Rao further asserted that people have eagerly welcomed the Government's decision.

"It is very unfortunate that leaders like Stalin are indulging in misinformation campaigns, politicising the Act passed by the Parliament. I challenge DMK leadership to come and point out anything in the Act which is against Indian Muslims and citizens," Rao said at a press conference.

The BJP leader also said that the people greatly appreciated the pro-CAA rallies and marches carried out by BJP in Tamil Nadu. "There is a tremendous response from the people for the BJP campaign in support of the CAA. People have eagerly welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rao said.

He further clarified on National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that it only was only conducted in Assam under the directions of the Supreme Court. No nationwide NRC has been planned for Tamil Nadu or the rest of India, Rao had said. "If there is any plan to conduct NRC, any time in the future it will be not be held before holding discussions with the political parties, state governments, and the Parliament," he added.

CAA resolution passed in TN Assembly

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party DMK has reportedly already submitted a representation to State Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and bring a resolution in the Assembly; as well as pass it in a similar manner the State's neighbour, Kerala did. The party boycotted the Governor's address on Monday, January 6, mentioning CAA as one of the reasons for their decision to boycott the meeting and walk out.

(With inputs from ANI)