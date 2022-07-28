BJP Leader Murder: MoS Chandrasekhar Asserts 'won't Allow Culprits Flee Long Arm Of Law'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that culprits involved in BJP Yuva Morcha worker's murder will not be spared and the Karnataka government will leave no stones unturned in catching them. He also slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for turning Kerala into safe haven for "terror and radicalisation".

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk on Tuesday night. The killers had allegedly arrived on a Kerala registered motorbike. The brutal murder of the 32-year-old has led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to Republic, the Union MoS said, "Everybody is entitled to anger. I'm angry. Every person in Karnataka is angry at this kind of brazen killing. For somebody that just tweeted or posted a Facebook post and was later found to be a victim of this violent crime is just completely unacceptable in a civilised society."

He added, "Under the Pinarayi Vijayan government, there is a culture created of safe haven for those who conduct these violent crimes. Kerala itself has seen over 20 to 22 political assassinations over the last five years. We also know from eyewitnesses that were driven across the border on Kerala registered motorcycle to conduct this killing. It is really a problem that safe heaven for terror and radicalisation that Pinarayi Vijayan has fostered is beginning to spread in Karnataka."

Karnataka govt will leave no stones unturned, says MoS Chandrasekhar

He stated that the Karnataka government will have no stone unturned in nabbing those involved in the crime. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured people that this type of crime won't be tolerated, Chandrasekhar said. "This is BJP government. We will not allow these people to escape the long arm of the law."

On the possible role of PFI and SDPI, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that it is time to have a conversation and discourse about how to deal with these organisations that try and legitimise violence.

"PFI and SDPI believe in violence. They live on blood of Indian Democracy and values": Union MoS on Karnataka BJP leader's murder

"There is something deeply contradictory in PFI & SDPI's role. They use violence to intimidate. At some point, we have to say enough is enough. We have to deal with them under Indian law. Our government will take action (over banning PFI) under the law. We will take every action that is required to be taken," MoS Chandrasekhar added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada in connection with the murder. The accused were identified as Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq, police said. The two were allegedly behind the conspiracy to kill Nettaru.