On Wednesday, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar briefed the media after meeting state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal. The leader stated that they have been assured regarding the security and healthcare arrangements of the rebel MLAs who will return to Maharashtra on June 30. He further alleged that the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in its 2.5 years of tenure has cheated the people of the state and that they deserve a demotion. Shiv Sena is ready to leave its people but not ready to break the alliance, he added.

"We had a discussion about tomorrow. There are few MLAs who are sick, we have made an appeal to make healthcare, and security arrangements. The speaker has assured us that the sanctity of democracy will be maintained and all the arrangements will be done accordingly. "In these two and a half years, the state government has done injustice to the people of Maharashtra, the demotion of such government is akin to raising the voice of the people and that's our responsibility, said BJP leader.

Mungantiwar further added, "When you have a majority it can be shown within an hour, why it should be delayed? Shiv Sena is ready to leave the people of the state but not ready to break the alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In connection with tomorrow's floor test, BJP has decided to stay in wait and watch".

He also said, "cabinet meeting of a minority government of the state is utterly wrong. It's a biggest political sin. These people have already lost the majority and just trying to prove their valour".

#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis | Cabinet meeting of a minority government of the state is utterly wrong. It's akin to a political sin: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on MVA govt's cabinet meeting to be held today pic.twitter.com/OP3ElRxQuX — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Maharashtra BJP Rules Out Reunion With Uddhav's Shiv Sena

BJP has ruled out all possible efforts of reconciliation and negotiation with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena government and alliance with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's camp, as per sources. They have also claimed the support of close to 170 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly.

A majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, including nine ministers, have rebelled against the party, threatening the existence of the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Shinde has claimed the support of 55 legislators, including 39 Sena MLAs.

(Image: ANI/UddhavThackeray_Facebook)