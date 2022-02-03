BJP Leader Pledges To Skip Dinner & Not Wear Safa Till Party Comes To Power In Rajasthan

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Thursday said that until his party comes to power in the state in the next assembly election in 2023, he will not wear a 'safa' (turban) or garland, and will skip dinner. For the past two days, BJP Rajasthan president Poonia has been in the state of Uttar Pradesh to address election rallies ahead of polls.

Addressing an election rally in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh, Satish Poonia said, "I will not wear safa and garland, and will have dinner only after ousting the anti-farmer and anti-youth Congress government and formation of BJP government in Rajasthan in 2023."

As per Rajasthan culture, safa is a traditional headgear that politicians prefer to wear at public events as a cultural symbol.

"We have full faith that the BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan in 2023 with a thumping majority with the efficient and strong leadership and people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

He further mentioned that the party is confident of retaining power in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, Congress leader Sachin Pilot too had taken a vow of not wearing a safa till the party forms its government in Rajasthan as Congress suffered a debacle in Lok Sabha elections in the state. It is learnt that he wore 'safa' when Congress came to power in Rajasthan in December 2018.

'BJP will win 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls,' says Shekhawat

In November 2021, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had claimed that the results of the by-polls in Rajasthan will have no influence on the 2023 Assembly elections and the BJP is confident of forming a government in the state with a "thumping majority."

Reacting to the ruling Congress in Rajasthan winning the by-elections to Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats in the state, Shekhawat had said that the results of the by-polls should not be seen as a mirror of the main assembly election.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)