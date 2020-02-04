Union Budget
BJP Leader Praises PM Modi Led-govt For Taking Brave Decisions During Tenure

Politics

BJP leader Ravinder Raina praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for taking brave decisions during his tenure.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP leader Ravinder Raina praised Prime minister Narendra Modi-led government for taking brave decisions during his tenure. "In the last six years, PM Modi's government did a commendable job. We have seen massive development in the country. The efforts and initiative taken by the PM Modi's government executed the vision of Modi which is globally applauded" said Raina. He further added that the historic decisions like abrogation of article 370,  Abrogation of triple talaq, Implementation of CAA were really bold decisions and taken in the interest of the citizens". He also criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for doing criminal injustice to the common men by not implementing the central schemes in the state. He said that Delhi people will teach him a lesson on 8 February.

Published:
