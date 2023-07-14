BJP Leader, Punjab Minister Argue Over Using Boat To Distribute Relief Material

Punjab Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra and BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur got embroiled in a heated exchange on Thursday over the use of a boat for distribution of relief material in the flood-hit state.

Kaur, the daughter of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, wanted permission to use a boat to hand over relief material that she had brought to people in flood-ravaged Samana.

According to Jauramajra, three relief boats had already been pressed into service to distribute relief material.

He later told reporters that the boat was kept on a tractor and belonged to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is assisting in the relief and rescue operation.

The minister alleged that Kaur climbed on board the tractor and insisted that the boat be brought down as she wanted to use it.

When Jauramajra countered her and told her that this was not the right approach, they got into an argument.

A purported video of the spat has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, Jauramajra can be heard saying, "Madam, eh mera halka hai … main mantri haan (Madam, this is my constituency ... I am the minister)." In reply, Kaur can be heard telling him that he cannot stop her from distributing the relief material to the affected residents.

There was a prolonged argument between the two.

Later, Jauramajra, the AAP MLA from Samana, claimed that Kaur had climbed onto the tractor and said "bring down the boat".

"Three boats were already in operation in the area and we wanted to carry this boat to other affected areas. The boats were put up by the NDRF team on the tractor," said Jauramajra, who has been camping in the area for the past three days.

After being denied permission, Kaur could later be seen wading through chest deep flood water with her supporters to reach the affected people.

She told reporters, "We stopped the tractor (carrying the boat) because we have to send food to the affected people. We telephoned several officials earlier, requesting that we be given a boat." She further added, "We had brought food from Patiala because we came to know that for three days in some affected areas government relief has not reached. So, we stopped the tractor and said we will deliver the food and return soon."