BJP Leader Questions If MVA Govt Will Implement High Court's Order On Illegal Loudspeakers

BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Wednesday asked the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra whether it would implement the Bombay High Court's decision on illegal loudspeakers or not.

The use of loudspeakers at religious places has become a hot-button issue after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded that loudspeakers at mosques in the state be removed by May 3, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside such religious establishments.

Speaking to reporters here, Bhandari, the state unit vice president of the BJP, said, "The Bombay High Court has given clear orders about taking action against illegal loudspeakers. However, the recent comments of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil regarding loudspeakers indicate his aversion to take any action on such illegal loudspeakers. It is an insult to the constitutional authority." The state should declare the number of religious places that are illegally constructed, he demanded.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state home minister Dilip Walse Patil should clarify his stand over the issue," he said.

"The court's order is about taking action against illegal loudspeakers. The home minister, however, says that those who have not taken permission for loudspeakers should apply. It means he is asking those who have not taken permission for it to seek it." It is shocking to see the state home minister guiding people towards an escape route, Bhandari said.

Walse Patil had on Monday said that there was no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers. He had made the statement after an all-party meeting on the issue. The minister had also asked the Centre to formulate guidelines since the order on loudspeakers had been given by the Supreme Court. The BJP had boycotted the all-party meeting, which was also not attended by Raj Thackeray.