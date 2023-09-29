BJP Leader Questions Mamata Banerjee's Silence On Crime Against Women In Bengal

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee over her silence on the crime against women in the state. A shocking incident was reported from Bengal after the charred remains of an unidentified woman were recovered - her hands and feet were cruelly bound, throat slit as her lifeless body was discovered amidst a pool of blood in a cockle field in the Gunrajpur area of Govindapur, located in Swarupnagar, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Agnimitra Paul took a jibe at Mamata stating she is someone who comments on every small issue but hasn't uttered anything on such a horrific incident in her state. "There is no law and order in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is a person who comments on every small issue but why not when a woman's body was found in the Gobindapur area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district," she added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi held a press conference slamming the TMC regime stating the crime against women had surged under their governance. "Incidents targeting women have surged in Bengal, a region that reveres Devi. Mamata Banerjee has turned the sacred place of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' into 'Bomb, Bullet and Beti Ke Sath Anyay' (Bomb, Bullet and Injustice to daughters)."

The BJP leader also said that crime against women has risen in West Bengal as she listed the number of crimes committed against women and girls in the state. "In 2022, 15 cases of rape took place within 40 days. Repeatedly such incidents have taken place since the confidence of the wrongdoers and criminals is enhanced as somewhere they have support from the administration," she added.