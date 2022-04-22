BJP Leader Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence On Alwar Temple Demolition; 'Being Hypocrite'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan administration over the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Alwar and sought an explanation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier called running of bulldozers on illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri as "demolition of India’s constitutional values."

"Congress is being a hypocrite. They are doing khilafat in Jahangirpuri and Rahul Gandhi is claiming that the bulldozer is running on the constitution. So what is running here? Rahul Gandhi should explain," Kirodi Lal Meena said.

He added, " The way how ruthlessly a 300-year-old temple has been demolished and houses were demolished, so I would like to say one thing to Rahul Gandhi that you blatantly comment on Jahangirpuri, so kindly comment on the Gehlot government and also visit Rajgarh."

The BJP leader further claimed that Hindus are hurt., adding that women were mistreated. "It's the fault of the Gehlot government and we are here to protest," he said.

'BJP can never be anti-Temple'

Speaking to Republic, Kirodi Lal Meena also refuted Asaduddin Owaisi's allegation that the BJP-run local body demolished the 300-year-old Alwar Temple. "BJP can never be anti-Temple," he said.

"The Congress is saying that 34 BJP councillors should move to Congress, then temple and shops will be saved," he added.

300-year-old Shiva temple razed in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Alwar district's Sarai Mohala. A complaint in this regard has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station.

"I am sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we are more religious than people from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)... We don't use religion for vote bank," said Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi. Congress also alleged that demolition was approved by Rajgarh Nagar Palika Board. Notably, Rajgarh is a BJP-run municipality.

BJP Rajasthan president Dr Satish Poonia said that he has constituted a 5-member committee for a factual probe of the Alwar temple case. "This committee will go to the spot, prepare a factual report and submit the report to me," he said.

District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate said that the decision was unanimously taken by the Municipality Board and that notices were given personally to all "trespassers". He also said that the demolition drive took place legally with the cooperation of the local police officials.