Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya on Monday, October 11, slammed Congress and asked why Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the party's "Dalit poster boy", did not visit Rajasthan to protest against the murder of a Dalit youth in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. On October 7, a Dalit man, Jagdish Meghwal, was beaten to death with sticks by a group of men over a love affair.

Arya told ANI, “Women from SC community are subjected to rape and children are not safe in Rajasthan. Their chief ministers like Channi do not go there despite being the Dalit poster boy for Congress. Congress leadership has not gone to meet the victim’s families. Neither did they asked for crores of money they had asked for Uttar Pradesh."

Arya added, “It is also true for Akhilesh Yadav and the ‘award wapasi’ gang as well. Our chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has maintained that whoever is responsible for the violence will not be spared. Congress is a trader of votes and has nothing to do with the Constitution".

Further commenting on Navjot Singh Sidhu not attending Channi's son's wedding, Arya stated Congress is always engaged in internal fights as they put power before family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said nation first while for Congress family is first.

While speaking to Republic TV, Meghwal's mother said that the Gandhi family didn't visit them and further pointed out the fact that India's lone Dalit Chief Minister Charanjit Channi also didn't meet them.

Dalit youth beaten to death in Rajasthan

In connection to the Dalit lynching case, four people identified as Mukesh Kumar, Duleep, Sikandar, and Hansraj have been arrested and a minor has been detained. A case has been registered against 11 people in connection with the lynching of Jagdish Meghwal.

DGP ML Lather informed that the district collector has approved a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh for the family of the deceased. Citing the reason for the act, Additional Director General of Police Crime Dr Ravi Prakash stated that the youth was beaten to death as he had a love affair with the wife of Mukesh Kumar, one of the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranveer Singh told ANI, "Jagdish's father on Thursday informed us that some villagers arrived on a two-wheeler with Jagdish seated on it between two people and they threw him in front of his house around 4.30 pm."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)