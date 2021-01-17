BJP Leader Reacts To Maoist Threat, Asserts 'they Won't Be Able To Stand Against Police'

Reacting to the threat by Maoists to avenge the recent killings of their ranks by Madhya Pradesh Police in Balaghat district, a BJP Lok Sabha member Dhal Singh Bisen has cautioned the outlaws that they have to mend their ways as there is no bigger goon than police or government.

JP MP from Balaghat seat Dhal Singh Bisen said, "If they (Maoists) don’t mend their ways, then they should know that there is no bigger goonda (goon) than the police and government. They may be the biggest Maoists, but they won't be able to stand against the police or government for long."

READ | BJP Announces Candidates For Legislative Council Polls; Ex-Union Minister Makes A Comeback

Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Bisen react to Maoists' threat

Stating that the Maoists might be having powerful weapons and even local help, the BJP Lok Sabha member said, "The day people start to stand against Maoists, they will be finished." Asserting that terrorism now is confined to a few pockets only, Bisen said that the same will happen to Maoists here.

READ | Amit Shah Reaffirms Faith In Yediyurappa Govt; Says 'BJP Will Be Re-elected For 5 Yrs'

Responding to the BJP MP's comments, opposition Congress leader Shafqat said that describing police and government as biggest goonda is reflective of the lawmaker's arrogance. It also speaks volumes about how the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government and police are being used during BJP's rule, Shafqat added.

READ | BJP MP Urges Health Minister To Include Media Persons In Priority List For Covid Vaccine

These reactions from BJP and Congress leaders comes after Maoists of South Baihar in the Balaghat district contained threats about avenging the killing of the wanted Maoists including Mangesh, Sharda and Nanda last year. Recently, the Maoist pamphlets left in the jungles on the MP-Chhattisgarh border mentioned about the threat by the outlaws’ Kanha-Bhoramdev division to avenge their ranks killings by targeting the police personnel and their informers in both the adjoining states.

READ | As India Began Its Vaccination Drive, BJP Workers In Mumbai Burn 'COVID-19 Raavan' Effigy