Differences In MVA On CAA, NRC, NPR Shows 'bad Coordination', Must Clear Stand: Shaina NC

BJP leader Shaina NC on Wednesday said that the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra should make a clear stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Pointing out the differences of opinions among the allies of MVA, she suggested that those "blindly" opposing the CAA and NRC must read the draft before forming opinions.

"The differences in opinion among the three allies of Maharashtra government shows bad co-ordination and Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Balasaheb Thorat should clear their stand on these issues," Shaina said.

Responding to the Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to leave NCP and Congress and return to the BJP-RPI alliance, the BJP leader slammed the party, terming it as 'Maha Vinaash Aghadi' government

"This is not a Maha Vikas Aghadi government but Maha Vinaash Aghadi government. Whatever Ramdas Athawle Ji has said, it is his party's view, as far as BJP is concerned we are committed to serving the people with no lust for power," Shaina NC said.

The BJP leader's comments come a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a cabinet meeting to address the differences of opinions over CAA and NRC. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday backed the Centre over CAA and NPR while his allies continue to oppose the contentious law.

Amid a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over contentious issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Thackeray backed the Centre on the NPR and NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress and NCP publicly opposed Thackeray’s views in this regard and stressed that they would convince the Sena chief to change his stance.

Defending the CAA and the NPR, Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "CAA, NRC is different and NPR is different. Even If CAA is implemented in Maharashtra, it will not cause any harm to anyone. There is no talk on NRC... and now when NPR is concerned, this is as same as census which held every 10 years. This will also not affect anyone."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar acknowledged Uddhav's "personal views" and recalled that NCP had voted against CAA in the Parliament. Moreover, Pawar revealed that his party would try to convince Uddhav Thackeray on changing his stance.

(With inputs from ANI)