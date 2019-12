BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has expressed his disapproval against Rahul Gandhi’s “Chaddiwala” comment attacking RSS and asserted that the Sangh is a nation-loving organisation. He stated that ‘Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly making headlines out of himself with controversial statements due to nervousness, and also slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that the NRC was brought to action under Congress government in Assam long before NDA’s NRC talks.