BJP Leader Slams Owaisi For Ind-Pak T20 Remark, Says 'AIMIM Founded On Negative Ideology'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subash on Wednesday lashed out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comments on conducting the India-Pakistan cricket match amid terror incidents in Kashmir and said that the AIMIM was founded on a negative ideology. Owaisi had earlier slammed the Centre stating that India is set to play a T20 World Cup match with Pakistan at a time soldiers and civilians are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lashing out at the AIMIM chief over the remarks, Subash said that Owaisi doesn’t seem to know about the welfare schemes put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“AIMIM party represented by Asaduddin Owaisi is founded on a negative ideology. So when a party has been founded on a negative ideology, definitely party leaders (and) workers always speak negatively about the country and the ruling party,” Subash told ANI. “Asaduddin Owaisi doesn’t seem to know or he pretends that he doesn’t know about the welfare schemes implemented by PM Narendra Modi’s govt,” the BJP leader added.

Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on Ind vs Pak T20 match

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding a boycott of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket Match on October 24. Owaisi had said, “PM Modi never speaks on two things- rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China...Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India…Nine of our soldiers died in J&K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24? (sic)"

Indian Army soldiers martyred in J&K

A total of nine Indian Army bravehearts have been martyred during anti-terror operations in Poonch district in the last few days. In the last two days, bodies of Army personnel Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Sing were recovered from a forest in Poonch.

The four were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday. In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred. In addition, targeted killings of civilians by terrorists have also increased. The incidents have taken place in broad daylight. On October 9, two on-duty Jammu & Kashmir police officials sustained injuries amid rounds of firing and attacks by terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/ PTI)