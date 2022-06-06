BJP leader and former MLA Baldev Raj Sharma made a controversial statement as he termed the recent civilian killings in Kashmir as “small” incidents. Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said that the attacks being carried out in the valley were not ‘major’ terror attacks as they didn’t involve heavy weapons. The BJP leader said that the attacks were examples of ‘small’ incidents, unlike earlier days.

Making the statement, Baldev Raj Sharma said that there was no denying gun culture and added that the government will resolve the issue. “No one is denying gun culture, these small incidents happening are local incidents, unlike earlier days when they use to kill people at point-blank. This is frustration,” the former MLA said.

Furthermore, explaining his use of the word ‘small’ to denote the terror attacks in J&K, Sharma claimed that the attacks were not being done with heavy machinery or on the army. “You cannot term an incident of a person taking a gun and firing at someone as a major terror incident. There is no case of someone coming with an AK rifle or Grenade to attack or attack the army. There is nothing like that,” Sharma said. The controversial comment from the BJP leader comes amid raging discussion over the security in the union territory on the backdrop of rising targeted killings.

Targeted killings in J&K

In one week, three Hindus have been killed by terrorists in the Union Territory. On the morning of June 2, terrorists killed Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan state, in the southern Kulgam district. Later in the evening, two Hindu migrant workers were shot at in Budgam by two masked gunmen. One among them, identified as Dilkhush from Bihar, died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Two days before that, Rajni Bala, a Hindu school teacher, was killed by suspected militants, also in Kulgam. At least 19 civilians have been killed this year in similar targeted attacks in the region. Hundreds of minority Hindus have fled from Indian-administered Kashmir, and many more are preparing to leave after this fresh spate of targeted killings stoked tensions in the disputed Himalayan region. In the wake of the targeted killings, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha on Sunday issued a statement condemning the attacks and assured the people that the administration would not spare anyone involved in the killings.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD