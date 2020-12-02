BJP Leader Sushil Modi Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha Bypolls In Patna

BJP leader and Bihar's former Deputy CM Sushil Modi has filed the nomination for Rajya Sabha by-elections as an NDA candidate (National Democratic Alliance) at the Commissioner office in Patna on Wednesday, December 2. Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, JDU leader Shravan Kumar along with BJP leaders Nandkishore Yadav, Sanjay Jaiswal, Vinod Narayan Jha, Nitin Naveen, Lacey Singh were present at the Commissioner office in Patna as Sushil Modi filed his nomination. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan and the BJP had nominated Sushil Kumar Modi for the seat.

Speaking to the media outside the Commissioner office in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who accompanied the BJP leader, said, "Sushil Modi ji has our full support."

"On the way to file nomination"

Taking to Twitter earlier, BJP leader Sushil Modi shared that he is on the way to file the nomination. The deadline for the nomination for Rajya Sabha is December 3 and the papers for the same will be reviewed by the authorities by December 4. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is December 9 and the elections will take place on December 14 provided the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contests the elections as well. If RJD does not file nominations to contest the Rajya Sabha by-elections, Sushil Modi will register an uncontested victory.

Read | Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan To Woo Chirag Paswan For Fight Against Sushil Modi In RS Polls?

On way to file nomination for Rajya Sabha . — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 2, 2020

Read | As BJP Hands Ram Vilas Paswan's RS Seat To Sushil Modi, Chirag Explains Breakaway From NDA

Sushil Modi served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the Janata Dal (United)-BJP led government. Following Nitish Kumar's victory in the Bihar elections, Sushil Modi was not inducted in the cabinet despite being Nitish Kumar's Deputy CM for 15 years. As NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were inducted as the Deputy Chief Ministers instead.

Read | Anyone Can Mimic Lalu's Voice: RJD Rubbishes BJP & Sushil Modi's Audio Tape; Seeks Probe

On the other hand, BJP leader Sushil Modi had earlier said, "Our party BJP is like one-way traffic, you can come here but can't go from here. Those who leave BJP never live in peace. Though I'm not part of the Bihar government, my soul dwells inside the current government. We shouldn't let our party become weak ever."

Read | 'We Shouldn't Let Our Party Become Weak Ever,' Says Sushil Modi As He Lauds BJP

(With inputs from ANI)