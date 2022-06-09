BJP Leader Uma Bharti Slams Al-Qaeda's Threat To India; Calls It 'cowardly & Useless'

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Uma Bharti slammed terror group Al-Qaeda over its threat letter of launching suicide attacks in India and said that their threats are useless.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV over Al-Qaeda's open threat letter, Uma Bharti on Wednesday said that the terror group had also given threats to Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai but they failed in their motives. "They also threatened Malala Yousafzai also, but could not harm her. She even got a Nobel prize. That’s why Al Qaeda’s threats are cowardly and there is no significance to them. We are the people of India and we don’t need to take Al Qaeda’s threat seriously," Uma Bharti told Republic TV.

Notably, the terror group issued a threat in a letter, regarding suicide attacks in Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh over alleged controversial remarks made by former BJP workers.

On June 8, while reacting Al-Qaeda's terror threat, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that organisations like Al-Qaeda are not protection but trouble for the Muslim community. Highlighting the situation of minorities in Pakistan, Union Minister claimed that some people are selectively talking about human rights violations to break the unity of India. He further asserted that this Pakistan sponsored propaganda cannot weaken India's unity and diversity.

Political parties slam Al-Qaeda's terror attack threat

Leaders cutting across political lines have condemned the threat letter sent by terror outfit Al-Qaeda regarding suicide attacks in Indian cities. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that India was not scared of terror outfit's threats, while BJP stated that Al-Qaeda cannot digest India's strength.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "In UP, police works with full alertness and we are vigilant. We are satisfied with the security situation. The UP government is ready to tackle every situation." Senior Congress leader Rashid Avli condemned the terror group's threat and said that barking dogs never bite. "Barking dogs never bite. It is very unfortunate, I condemn this statement. The government of India should take care of it. No religion teaches to kill innocent people. If someone has done something wrong, it is not possible to take revenge. Still, the government of India should take action against both spokespersons," Congress leader Rashid Alvi told Republic TV.

'We have no doubt in govt's ability': VHP

International working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar said, "They have only one way- violence and terror. I'm not scared of the threat. Life is in the hand of God, not Al-Qaeda. I do not doubt on government's ability."