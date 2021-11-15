Ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane from the Poriem constituency is set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa, as per sources. The development comes at a time the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has set its eyes on the Assembly elections in the coastal state. Many leaders from other parties have already joined AAP.

According to sources, Rane will join the Aam Aadmi Party at 7 pm on Tuesday along with hundreds of supporters from his constituency. In addition, Kejriwal is also set to begin his Goa two-day visit from Tuesday and will reach the state at 2 pm. This will be Kejriwal's third visit to the poll-bound state.

Goa:



Former BJP candidate from Poriem, Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane will join AAP along with his 5000 supporters in presence of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th November.



Viswajit Rane secured 40.35% votes in 2017 assembly election. pic.twitter.com/gSfFufI2cE — Ram / राम 🇮🇳 (@ramkumarjha) November 14, 2021

Former BJP Leader Ganpat Gaonkar Joins AAP

Earlier in October, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Ganpat Gaonkar ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. Gaonkar joined AAP in presence of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 24.

According to a press release by AAP, Gaonkar had been with the BJP for a period of 15 years before he exited the saffron party. AAP further remarked that Gaonkar has been at the helm of land rights issues in Sattari since 1999. The party also claimed that the former BJP leader was previously part of struggles of the villagers of Saleli and the recent Meluli protests.

"Gaonkar had been a BJP member for a period of 15 years before he quit in the year 2020 to contest the Zilla Parishad as an independent candidate. He is a major force on land rights issues in Sattari since the year 1999 and has also participated in several land rights movements. He has been part of the struggles of the villagers of Saleli and the recent Meluli protests as well. He is also the director of the Sattari Taluka Farmers Co-operative Society since 2014," AAP's official statement said

Apart from Ganpat Gaonkar, former BJP leader and noted lawyer Amit Palekar had also joined the party in Kejriwal's presence. The AAP stated that Palekar was associated with the BJP for decades. By welcoming Amit Palekar on board, AAP remarked that it has got a popular face of Bhandari Samaj.

Noted lawyer Amit Palekar joins AAP. Palekar and family have been closely associated with BJP for decades. With Palekar joining, AAP gets another popular face of Bhandari Samaj on board. pic.twitter.com/vjB2BsM3NU — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) October 21, 2021

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.

AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power, during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.

(With inputs from PTI)