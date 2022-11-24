BJP Leaders Chastise Richa Chadha For Insulting Galwan Warriors, Call It 'cheap Publicity'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha drew massive condemnation for mocking the slain Galwan heroes who laid their lives in the 2020 clash. The backlash began after Chadha responded “Galwan says hi” to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remarks that the Indian Army will take back PoK if it receives an order from the Government of India.

Following this, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders denounced the actor’s statement, including RP Singh, who called her remarks nothing but a “cheap publicity” stunt and slammed her for not standing in support of the Indian Army on serious national security issues.

Kavinder Gupta, the former deputy CM of Jammu & Kashmir, urged Chadha to apologise and refrain from intervening in such matters. He also emphasised that the defence forces are capable to act on every order they’re given. Furthermore, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa also criticised her and said: "Richa Chadha, who is Bollywood’s third graded artist, has been at forefront of making objectionable tweets against India. She is also a Congress supporter. She has again insulted the Indian army. When (the Indian Army's) Northern Commander was asked about his strategy on PoK, he said ‘When we will get orders, we will attack PoK and can bring it back.’ But Richa Chadha mocked the army."

"Galwan is the proud history of India. Our brave soldiers attain martyrdom but we gave a befitting reply to China’s attack. One Sikh soldier killed more than dozen of Chinese soldiers through his hands. And in such a situation, you make such derogatory remarks towards those martyrs?" he questioned.

Richa Chadha draws flak for insensitive remark against Indian Army

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Chadha’s tweet “shameful and “condemnable.” "The tweet is condemnable and is very very shameful. Because it completely disregards the supreme sacrifice that the brave Indian army has made," he said, adding that "I would only say that such unthoughtful tweets demoralising the forces, people should refrain from posting them. I must remind Richa Chadha, how during the Balakot airstrike, the valour of the Indian army was there to see. During the Galwan, Colonel Santosh Babu laid down his life for the country. So it’s an insult to every citizen and martyr of the country. She should apologise for this."

Chadha was also criticized by BJP leader Ram Kadam, who highlighted that the Indian Army must be honoured instead of being taunted. "To come in the news and get publicity, will she (Richa Chadha) disrespect the soldiers of our country. What has happened to her? Our soldiers are day and night guarding our country by leaving their families behind. They should be honoured with our heads bowed down,” he told ANI.