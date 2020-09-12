BJP Leader Condemns Shiv Sena Attack On Navy Veteran, Demands Strict Punishment

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Saturday condemned the alleged brutal assault by Shiv Sena leaders on Madan Sharma, a 62-year-old retired Navy veteran, over a Whatsapp forward. He demanded strict action against the Shiv Sena culprits that allegedly thrashed Sharma who is presently undergoing treatment. The BJP leader asked what the Shiv Sena is afraid of, that they are making such mistakes and heading towards 'destruction'. 'Shiv Sena should not dare to do such things', he warned.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP leader said, "the Indian soldiers protect the country without thinking about their lives and there are instances when they sacrifice their lives for the nation. Whenever we meet such Armed personnel our hand should raise to salute them but unfortunately, the Mumbai Shiv sena leaders have thrashed a veteran navy officer....Shivsena has insulted all the army personnel serving for the country by brutally assaulting the ex-navy officer. Shivesena should be ashamed of itself for this act. We demand that the Maharashtra govt should take stern action against the culprits and punish the leaders who dared to thrash the navy veteran".

'No one is safe'

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya also condemned the attack on the former Navy veteran and castigated the Maharashtra Government for misusing state machinery to curb inconvenient truth.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote, "This is brazen misuse of state machinery by Uddhav Thackrey to curb inconvenient truth. From accomplished filmmakers, actors, women, journalists, professionals, and now even veterans, ruling MVA is crushing them all with impunity. No one is safe."

This is brazen misuse of state machinery by Uddhav Thackrey to curb inconvenient truth.



From accomplished filmmakers, actors, women, journalists, professionals and now even veterans, ruling MVA is crushing them all with impunity. No one is safe.



State has gone rouge.



(Thread) https://t.co/Ak2KStLAEM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 12, 2020

READ | Navy veteran's emotional daughter on Sena attack: 'Police wanted to arrest my father'

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, the Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that Sharma, a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

READ | Police team attacked by villagers in Ghaziabad

Mumbai police arrest two

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Friday arrested two main accused - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre for attacking ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma over a Whatsapp forward. The Samta Nagar police station had registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case. Apart from these shakha chiefs, two more have been arrested. There are a total of six arrests in the case so far.

READ | Kangana Ranaut reacts after Shiv Sena goons attack Navy veteran, calls it a 'Shame'

READ | 'Called to talk, thrashed without listening': Ex-Navy veteran attacked by Shiv Sena goons