BJP Leader's Convoy Enroute Kolkata Attacked; Bombs Hurled, Shots Fired By Local Goons

In yet another incident of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP leader Babu Master was attacked on late Saturday night. The former TMC leader who recently joined the BJP was on his way to Kolkata where his convoy was attacked. Bombs were hurled as well as bullets were also fired at Babu Master's convoy at around 9 PM. The BJP leader has sustained serious injuries and is currently under ICU observation.

In a Republic Bangla's exclusive newsbreak, visuals accessed show that the BJP leader has been completely wrecked with its glasses shattered into pieces due to the henious attack. The attack comes on the same day as a massive clash broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in Birbhum district reflecting the deteriorating law & order situation in West Bengal. While the Opposition BJP alleged that they were attacked by TMC workers on their way returning from the Paribartan Yatra on Friday night, the TMC alleged that BJP workers attacked women and senior citizens. Reportedly, five people have been injured due to the violent clash.

BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' Blocked

On Friday, BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was allegedly blocked by the state police. According to the BJP, five Rath Yatras were to happen in West Bengal, including one in north Bengal. The purpose of the Rath yatras was to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practised 'corruption and violence.' Police blocking the yatra and other political events in the lead-up to the elections was something that had been spoken of in the last few months, as the BJP alleges that Mamata Banerjee's government routinely uses such tactics, even (and especially) if the event involves high-profile leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Yogi Adityanath.

Bengal poll battle

Ahead of the assembly polls, there has been an increase in clashes and political violence in the state as the battle for Bengal intensifies. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. A massive exodus has also been witnessed in TMC, with several leaders leaving the party citing displeasure with the faction. However, TMC chief and CM Mamata Banerjee remains confident of being re-elected to power and undettered by the exodus.

