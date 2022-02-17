Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday, February 17, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's 'Bhaiyya' remark. Hussain condemned Channi's remark and said that there is a problem in Congress' thinking and that is why they are making such comments.

"We are from the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The people of Punjab and the Sikh community love Guru Gobind Ji and the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar also get respect in Punjab. There is a problem with Congress's thinking and this is why they are making such remarks," he said.

Giriraj Singh said that Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiye' remark shows his mentality and criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for laughing. "Guru Gobind Singh Ji was from Bihar. Channi has indirectly insulted his Guru," he said.

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said, "This is a land of Guru Gobind Singh (Bihar) and Sant Ravidas (Uttar Pradesh); Priyanka Gandhi doesn't know India's history; it's not an insult of UP-Bihar but of Guru Gobind Singh and Sant Ravidas."

Channi stirs row after 'Bhaiya' remark

While addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, February 16, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a stir with his controversial statement against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," Charanjit Channi had said.

Apart from the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have also strongly reacted to Channi's comment.

After the backlash, Channi, in a video message, said that his statement has been 'misconstrued'. He said that his remarks were in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences.