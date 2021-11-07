In a remarkable feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the 'Global Leader Approval Tracker' shared by American research firm Morning Consult, with the highest percentage of ratings, on Saturday.

According to the data, PM Modi was ranked as the most approved world leader with a score of 70%, followed by Mexico President López Obrador at 66% and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%.

Several Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to express pride on the rankings and congratulated PM Modi on becoming the 'world's most popular leader' again with the highest Global Approval Rating.

Home Minister Amit Shah said it is the result of people's faith in the hardworking and visionary leadership of PM Modi to realize the resolve of 'Antyodaya' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In another tweet, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said PM Modi is the most influential powerful popular, and accepted leader of the world. He acknowledged that after making it to the top 10 list of most popular world leaders for three consecutive years, the Prime Minister has now been established at the first position.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, not only India, but the world is also accepting PM Modi's 'unparalleled leadership ability' as his popularity as a global leader continues to grow.

Hailing PM Modi's leadership, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said such acknowledgements are a fine tribute to 'PM's honesty and unmatchable dedication'.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Modi has become 'people’s favourite' leader, due to his policies of inclusive development and strong leadership during the pandemic.

PM Modi Rated 'Most Approved' World Leader

This is not the first time that PM Modi has topped the ratings of the American research firm. Earlier in January, Morning Consult rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "Most Popular Head of Government". Even in September 2021, PM Modi was ranked the most approved world leader by the firm among 13 world leaders, with a percentage of 70%.

Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Kishida: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Sánchez: 37%

Macron: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%



The ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country, according to Morning Consult. The agency conducts more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%.

The news was shared on Twitter by many other Union Ministers including Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani who congratulated the PM.

