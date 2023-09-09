BJP Leaders Laud India's G20 Presidency, Adoption Of New Delhi Declaration

BJP leaders on Saturday lauded India's G20 presidency and said the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration was a success for India's diplomacy and foreign policy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on "human-centric" globalisation and concerns of the Global South have found resonance in the Declaration.

"Today at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was officially adopted. PM Narendra Modi’s emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of the Global South have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support," the minister said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Modi has achieved the impossible and the opposition's doubts have been crushed.

"Impressive G20 Achievements! Opposition's doubts crushed as PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji achieves the impossible at the G20 Summit - Adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration," he said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called it an incredible moment for India's diplomacy.

"India succeeds in building consensus on 'New Delhi G20 leaders Summit Declaration'. This is an incredible moment for India's diplomacy. With its action-oriented efforts, India brings the world together to achieve common goals," he said.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said India's G20 Presidency has been the most "ambitious and action-oriented of all the G20 Presidencies".

Counting the outcomes, he mentioned - "Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy, Goa Roadmap for Tourism, Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for Land Restoration, Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSME’s access to information, and New Delhi summit for inclusion of African Union as a permanent member of G-20".

In a post on X, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Bharat tastes success ‘New Delhi G20 leaders Summit Declaration' consensus built under India’s leadership. This is an incredible moment for Bharatiya Videsh Niti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.