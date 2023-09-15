BJP Leaders Laud PM Modi's Leadership After He Secures Highest Approval Rating Globally

BJP leaders on Friday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a survey named him as the leader with the highest approval rating globally following the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

The latest survey of Morning Consult, which puts out weekly approval ratings of elected leaders, said 76 per cent of people approved Modi's leadership while 18 per cent disapproved. He has constantly topped the survey, with his approval rating mostly hovering in 70s.

"PM Shri Narendra Modi remains the leader with the highest Global Approval Ratings after the historic success of Bharat's presidency of the G20 Summit 2023," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni posted on X.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said Modi stands out as an "unparalleled symbol of trust and leadership" on a global scale. "He is nothing short of inspirational in his exceptional dedication to empowering the marginalised and transforming the destinies of numerous individuals," she said.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari echoed them, saying he remains the most trusted leader in the world.

Swiss President Alain Berset has the second highest rating with 64 per cent people approving his leadership and 26 per cent disapproving. Many leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, have more people in their respective country disapproving their leadership than those who approved.