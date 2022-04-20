BJP Leaders Meet Home Minister Amit Shah Amid Jahangirpuri Demolition-drive Controversy

Amid the stalled demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Vidhuri, MLA Ramveer Singh, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at his office. This comes at a time when the ruling BJP party has been receiving criticism from all opponent political parties for launching an anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area that was recently the site of violent clashes on Hanuman Jayanti.

Delhi | Amid demolition drive by a bulldozer in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri, BJP leaders Ramesh Vidhuri (MP), Ramveer Singh (MLA), and Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Home Minister Amit Shah today at his office. pic.twitter.com/gKzIrIVHvI — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Opposition parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), have been criticizing the current government, accusing it of encouraging violence in the country and 'illegally bulldozing the illegal constructions'. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, during a press briefing earlier in the day, questioned the saffron party on "why are they breaking the illegal houses only now when they, themselves, allowed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) to build the houses in last 15 years."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet accused the BJP of "illegally declaring the construction of its opponents illegal". Yadav also stated that the saffron party has made "bulldozer a symbol of its illegal power".

However, responding to these critics, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta claimed that violence does not have a religion and said that political leaders need to understand this in order to end violence in the country. The BJP leader added that this is the seventh time in a year that Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has taken down illegal houses in the national capital.

Gupta said, "Today, the people who are objecting the demolition drive are the people who are sympathizing with the rioters. This is why they have been saving the rioters in courts. This is the same lawyer Kapil Sibal defending rioters today, who once urged the court against Ram Mandir."

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. It will hear a plea against the demolition drive on Thursday.