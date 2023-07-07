BJP Leaders Meet In Delhi To Discuss Upcoming Polls And PM Modi's 9-year Report Card

A crucial meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is underway in Delhi today (July 7) at the party headquarters under party president JP Nadda. The meeting will discuss the upcoming state assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A detailed discussion on the Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan (mega public outreach campaign) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure is also part of the meeting plan.

Apart from Nadda, BL Santosh, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Gujarat in-charge CR Patil, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Gujarat CN Vijay Rupani, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Delhi BJP chief Viresh Sachdeva, Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radhamohan, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, and Haryana in-charge Viplav Dev, among others are part of the meeting.

Leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana, are also participating in this meeting. Later, a meeting of the Southern region will also take place.

What is the BJP key meeting all about?

The meeting will discuss the achievements and progress made during the nine-year tenure of the Modi government, focusing on effective communication and reaching out to the maximum number of people.

A major purpose of this meeting is to formulate strategies for the next series of state assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections next year.