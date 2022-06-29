Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of the Opposition in the Maharastra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar and senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on June 29 met state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal. This development comes at a time when Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government which is led by Uddhav Thackeray to take a floor test on June 30, although the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction.

On June 28, Devendra Fadnavis, after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, had met the Maharashtra Governor, asking him to convene a floor test. The former Chief Minister said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government seem to be in the minority as 39 Sena MLAs said that they do not support the MVA coalition.

Sena moves SC

The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea at 5 pm. In his letter, Governor Koshyari said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," he said.

The letter cited an email sent by seven legislators who said that the MVA government has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor, thereby asking for a floor test at the earliest. The Governor has made it clear that proceedings of the House, including voting, must be concluded on June 30 without any adjournment.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala will hear the matter at 5 pm. While seeking an urgent hearing, senior Advocate AM Singhvi sought for a stay on the "illegal" floor test ordered for June 30, Thursday.

Singhvi said that votes of legislators facing disqualification would be illegally counted if a floor test takes place on Thursday and it cannot include names which are "stigmatised".

"Floor test cannot include names which are stigmatised. I want a hearing late in the evening. Votes which cannot be counted will be counted. The entire exercise will be futile," he said. The Governor will be represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul will appear for rebel MLAs.

Image: Republic World