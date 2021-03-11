BJP Leaders Not Allowed To See Mamata Banerjee In Hospital; TMC's Letter To EC Accessed

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrived at a state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata to check on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health, the morning after she was allegedly attacked by 'unknown persons' in Nandigram on Wednesday.

BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Tathagata Roy reached the SSKM hospital, where the TMC supremo is undergoing treatment for 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder, following the alleged attack during her Nandigram campaign. The BJP leaders were however denied entry and were not allowed to meet the Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy said he was keen to call on the CM but was denied permission as the doctors did not recommend it.

It is pertinent to note that the ruling TMC has accused the saffron party of being involved in the incident leading to Banerjee's hospitalisation. The two parties that have locked horns in the run-up for Assembly elections arrived at the Election Commission to lodge complaints about the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

While the TMC has claimed that it was a "deep-rooted conspiracy" by the rival party to take the CM's life, the BJP has denied the allegations and urged the EC to conduct a thorough investigation in the matter.

TMC, BJP raise Nandigram incident with ECI

At around the same time, a delegation of both parties visited the West Bengal EC office on Wednesday to address the Nandigram incident. The TMC, in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleged that no SP or local police were present to provide security cover to the CM at the time of the attack, despite her being a Z+ protectee. It noted that the incident took place within 24 hours of the removal of the DGP, alleging a 'nexus' between the BJP and the erstwhile officer.

On the other hand, BJP, in its own letter to the EC, claimed that the purported attack on the TMC chief took place despite ample security and the presence of DSP and the Additional DSP. The saffron party has called for a detailed inquiry into the attack and for the findings to be made public.

West Bengal BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya said no politics should happen on the incident and that EC should take an action on this quickly. He also prayed for CM Mamata's long life.

Mamata Banerjee's condition improves

CM Banerjee's condition is now "stable" and doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources at the facility said on Thursday. "A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning," they added.

"Banerjee's ECG report was normal. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided," a doctor of the SSKM

Republic Bangla accesses video of Nandigram incident

In the 2-minute clip that encompasses the incident in which the West Bengal CM was injured, the precise sequence of events and a sense of the atmosphere at the time when she was injured comes to light. The Chief Minister is seen perched between the door of the car and its frame in an awkward manner, not holding anything for support, her hands joined in a namaste greeting to the people milled around her. There is a security officer holding her in place. The camera then pans out in the chaos, and when it returns to her in the frame, the incident has taken place and Mamata is injured.

TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29—with results to be announced on May 2.

