BJP Leaders Rakesh Sinha And Nalin Kohli On Mamata Banerjee, G-23 And More

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rakesh Sinha and Nalin Kohli, in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Saturday, expressed their views on the current situation in the country, starting from the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to G-23 leadership.

On the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee

The alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram has evoked mixed views in the past few days. The recent one to comment on the incident is Sinha, who called it an attempt to gain votes on the basis of sympathy.

Kohli slightly differed in his opinion. Acknowledging that Banerjee was indeed injured, he held that calling the attack a conspiracy was not right. He went on to say, "The report that has been submitted to the Election Commission and the truth will be out soon. "

On G-23 leadership

The names of G-23 leaders missing from the list of star campaigners for poll-bound Assam has created quite an upheaval in the Congress party, as well as the country. Sinha, calling the said matter unfortunate, has asserted that it is indeed, "Gandhi's Congress and Congress' Gandhi".

" Now it depends on these leaders how they will revive the party on democratic lines," he added.

Kohli on the other hand, while outlining that Congress is a dynasty party and not a democratic one, said," Who so ever goes against the Nehru Gandhi family will be sidelined."He maintained that the top posts in Congress are maintained, and anybody who tries to question that faces dire consequences, as is evident by how the top leaders of the party have been sidelined.

On the occasion, the duo also answered certain questions related to the sudden switch of former BJP leader Yashwant Singh to the Trinamool Congress.