BJP Leaders React To Obama's 'lacks Aptitude' Barb For Rahul, Call His Remarks 'spot On'

BJP leaders Tom Vadakkan and Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after former US President Barack Obama opined on him in his new memoir, calling his remarks a 'spot on' description of the Gandhi scion.

"Well former President Obama was spot on when he described Rahul ji as a person with low aptitude and his desire to impress is there, but the aptitude is missing. When a leader of such stature makes a comment like this, the INC stands to take notice that the leader under whom they hope to lead the party in the future, is apparently of not that quality or caliber. When we have said this, we have been ridiculed. But reality has dawned internationally, that Rahul is not competent to lead," said Tom Vadakkan.

Meenakshi Lekhi also expressed her agreement with Obama's statements saying that politics was not a game where 'spoon-feeding' could work for too long. "This is a polite observation by the former President. President Obama has still been kind and said that he is like a student who has prepared for a subject but I would rather say that he has got all equipment that you need for preparation. He is provided for by everyone. The person's own ability to work for it is important. Politics is not a game where spoon-feeding can work. Sooner or later it shows," said Meenakshi Lekhi.

Obama's take on Rahul Gandhi

The former United States President in his memoir 'A Promised Land' has mentioned Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

According to a book review by the New York Times, Obama has said, "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. He has also opined on Dr. Singh as 'someone having a kind of impassive integrity'. Apart from these Indian politicians, Obama has reportedly described Russsian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of 'the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time'

The memoir by the fomer President of the United States is an autobiography which is 'more political than personal', as per NYT's review. The book is reportedly a harsh self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential era and his life including his first stirring of social awareness in his teenage years.

