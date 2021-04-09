Last Updated:

BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi For Letter To PM; Say 'ignorance Compounded By Arrogance'

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter asking for vaccination to be opened for "everyone who needs it" and a "halt to vaccine exports immediately."

After Congress, MP Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to "halt vaccine exports immediately," BJP Ministers lashed out at the leader for being an 'absentee politician' and making unsolicited remarks 'compounded by arrogance.'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday posted a riddle on Twitter taking a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul asking students to answer who the 'absentee politician was who managed to glob tutor using the money that his family had looted from defence deals. 

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took on the Congress leader in a tweetstorm for always questioning India's vaccination drive and strategies. "Fighting a pandemic is not a one-trick game. Apart from vaccination, there needs to be an adequate focus on testing, tracing and treating. Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that he doesn’t understand all this and his ignorance is compounded by his arrogance," said Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

He also slammed the Gandhi scion for attempting to paint a picture of vaccine shortage in Congress-ruled states saying that there was no shortage apart from starvation of attention on Rahul Gandhi's part.

"Rahul Gandhi must know that shortage in Congress-ruled states is not of vaccines but of basic commitment towards health care. He should write letters to his party’s governments to stop their vasooli ventures & concentrate on administering the lakhs of vaccines they are sitting upon," he said.

While speaking to RepublicTV, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi asking him to do research before bringing embarrassment to his party.

"Mr Gandhi must do research before writing to the Prime Minister. Criticism, where it is not due, is misleading and will be an embarrassment for his own party. We have taken the views of the experts, distribution and technical people involved. It (vaccine) is not a surplus it will be distributed where needed not wanted. The maximum number of vaccines have been provided to Maharashtra, it is a failure on the part of the state government. There is no discrimination whatsoever," said Tom Vadakkan.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking for vaccination to be opened for "everyone who needs it" and a "halt to vaccine exports immediately." Gandhi also asked the government to expedite the approval of other vaccinations saying that the scientific community's and vaccine suppliers' efforts had been hampered by the Central Government's inadequate "implementation and oversight."

